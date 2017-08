Woman seriously wounded in West Garfield Park stabbing

A woman was stabbed Friday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was standing on a corner at 6:29 p.m. in the first block of North Kilbourn Avenue when another female walked up and stabbed her once in the abdomen before running away, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.