Woman shot, critically wounded in Roseland

A woman was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responded about 11:35 p.m. to a call of a person shot and found the 22-year-old lying on the sidewalk in the 10700 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police.

She had been shot in the abdomen and left ankle and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.