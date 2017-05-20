Woman shot during domestic argument in East Garfield Park

A woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning during a domestic argument in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was arguing with another person at 9:38 a.m. in the rear of a home in the 3100 block of West Monroe when the other person fired multiple shots at her, according to Chicago Police. He then got in a vehicle and drove away.

The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.