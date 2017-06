Woman shot while driving in Back of the Yards

A woman was shot while driving late Wednesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the 24-year-old was driving south in the 5400 block of South Winchester when someone in a gray vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a graze wound to the right thigh and was treated and released from St. Bernard Hospital, police said.