Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Hyde Park

A woman was shot late Tuesday in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:39 p.m., the 24-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 1400 block of East 53rd Street when several males fired shots from the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.