Yorkville woman fatally struck by pickup in Melrose Park

A southwest suburban woman was fatally struck by a pickup while trying to cross a busy street Saturday afternoon in west suburban Melrose Park.

Vanessa Pierce, 26, of Yorkville, was “attempting to cross all lanes of traffic” in the 2100 block of North Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Saturday without a crosswalk, according to Melrose Park police and Cook County medical examiner’s office.

There are six lanes of traffic in the area, and Pierce crossed the westbound lanes but was struck in the eastbound lanes by a pickup, police said.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy showed she died of multiple injuries from the crash, and ruled her death an accident.

The driver is cooperating, according to police.