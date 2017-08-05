Court games explain why cops ticketing drivers less for texting

After reading the Sun-Times report on why the policing are issue fewer tickets to people who text while driving, I would like to explain one thing to readers. Police officers go to court in the morning on their days off, during vacations and after working mid-nights and afternoons. They spend their days in court and the attorney sees them in court and requests a continuance. This game continues until the officer fails to show up and the attorney demands trial. The case gets tossed and the officer gets punished for failing to attend court. This cat-and-mouse game has been going on for decades with no corrective action taken. Put the blame where it belongs and quit hammering the police officer.

Larry Casey, Forest Glen

“Insurability” an unimaginable horror

The defining moment of the past 10 years of my life was the death of my only child when I was 55.

I then became ineffective, an ad salesman who no longer cared if the “true red” in the client’s ad was actually pink or purple.

I resigned, went on COBRA, became uninsurable but eventually got health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, and in 18 days I am eligible for Medicare. People say I dodged the bullet.

Wrong! The House vote to repeal the ACA is a bullet that can be dodged by the more fortunate, but I am reliving my grief and I’m fearful of what may lie ahead for my neighbors. Adding the horror of not being able to save a loved one because of “insurability” is unimaginable.

Somewhere in your district tonight, Congressman, a parent or a spouse will softly chant at a bedside all night long, “breathe, breathe.” Praying for one more minute with their loved one.

Check your vision, Congressman. Are you still seeing “true red?” And listen closely to your own breathing tonight. Can you hear the others, softly? Vote for them, not me. I dodged your bullet.

Kathleen Lerner, Lansing

Rauner holding kids hostage

I don’t care if the James R. Thompson Center is razed (Gov’s Sales Pitch, May 6). The building is an energy-sucking eyesore. But I’m disgusted that once again Governor Rauner is holding Chicago’s school children hostage to one of his pet projects. If it’s not the Thompson Center, it’s weakening workers’ compensation protections. If it’s not that, it’s something else for his billionaire buddies. Just once I’d like to see him put supporting Illinois schools in his list of top 100 priorities. They are taking a battering as he flutters from one thing to another.

Robert Miller, Irving Park

Obama speaking fees justified

Gene Lyons offered his opinion on Pres. Barack Obama being paid $400,000 for speaking to a Wall Street Bank. He seems to think this will cause the Democratic Party to lose voters. He says “Obama’s payday sends the wrong signal at the wrong time.” Why? Is Obama stealing or twisting the arms of the bankers? Lyons is disturbed about Obama receiving this money, but no attention or outrage is directed toward President Donald Trump and the money American taxpayers are spending to “protect” him and his family while they fly back and forth to Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s other resorts each weekend.

LaVerne A. Nichols, Washington Heights

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night plea to provide life-saving medical treatment for all Americans — regardless of their financial circumstances — broke heartstrings and built awareness about a pivotal issue. Healthcare is a right, not a privilege, in spite of Congress.

Kimmel revealed to a national audience that his newborn son had received life-saving medical treatment. “How do families without healthcare pay for this type of treatment?” he asked.

Kimmel’s question is what many Cook County residents face every day.

The Cook County Health and Hospitals System embraced the charge of the Affordable Care Act and today provides innovative solutions that result in better health outcomes, improving access to care all while lowering the cost of care.

New technology platforms and Cook County’s collaborative approach between primary care providers and hospital care disrupt the cycle of emergency room visits by Medicaid patients for issues better addressed in a primary care setting.

Having to choose between healthcare and putting food on the table is a daily dilemma for residents throughout Cook County. CCHHS is leading the way as one of the nation’s most innovative and responsive healthcare systems, providing pioneering ways for Medicaid patients to secure superior, patient-centered care while managing costs.

Cheryl Lulias

President and Executive Director

Medical Home Network