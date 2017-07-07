Letters: Illinois would have been better off with no budget

House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, (;eft) and Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, talk on the Senate floor Tuesday at the Capitol in Springfield. | Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register, distributed by the Associated Press

Oh, joy. Illinois has finally passed a budget after two years of childish political gamesmanship. Illinois taxpayers again are being socked in the jaw. Already paying the some of the highest property taxes in the nation, Illinois now needs to take more of our money to pay for decades of mismanagement.

I really wish this budget had failed, causing Illinois to achieve junk-bond status and the state to declare bankruptcy. Maybe only then our elected leaders would be held responsible for the mess they’ve thrown at our feet. There is no way out of this mess until the people responsible are removed from office.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake

Rauner made his bed, and now he’s lying in it

When Gov. Bruce Rauner assumed the governorship 30 months ago, he unleashed an unprecedented assault on students, pensioners, working and non-working poor, state vendors, private and public union workers — ultimately all 13 million of us. He told the legislature he wouldn’t pass a budget till he got a laundry list of non-budgetary items like term limits and union givebacks passed. Today, after 870 days, all Rauner is left with is a paint-splattered reputation from his own hand. A bi-partisan coalition of decent, responsible legislators gave Illinois a budget to begin turning back on the state services Rauner shut down.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

More taxes bad for Illinois

More Taxes! The State of Illinois is on the road to doom. Why do we elect a governor when the speaker of the House clearly has more power? Illinois is kicking a larger can of financial doom down the road. The same people who mishandled state funds in the past will handle the new funds moving forward. Bad.

Mark Wilkins, Bronzeville

Supt. Johnson falls behind on preventing gun violence

For starters, I was never a big fan of former Police Supt. Garry McCarthy. I do, however, notice that the media and politicians do not hold our current Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to the same standard as his predecessor. Johnson deployed 1,000 extra police officers over the weekend, yet Chicago still had over 100 shot and 14 killed. Why is that?

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park