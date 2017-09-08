LETTERS: Sanctuary city ‘the best choice’ for Chicago

With Chicago being such a diverse city, I think a sanctuary city is the best choice. Not only do a lot of immigrants play very important roles for Chicago, I believe immigrants are the least of the city’s worries.

There is so much violence, drugs and crime out there, and people think a hard working person that came to the country illegally for a better life is the problem?

As a Chicagoan, I am a supporter of sanctuary cities. And I think people should worry about other problems in society and let the immigrants be.

Maria Plascencia, Cicero

Soda tax is last straw

Lawsuits here, lawsuits there, lawsuits are everywhere! The Cook County sweetened beverage tax is about two weeks old and already Walgreens and McDonalds are being sued for … 12 cents? People are officially losing their minds.

This is what our lawmakers have done to their constituents, turned them into grumpy grousers that sue first and think later. Humans are imperfect — we make mistakes. But, when you push a person to the edge of a cliff, he will fight back or give in and jump. There’s not much of an option.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake