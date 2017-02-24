Silencing the Guns: Focus tight on those driving the violence

Editor’s note: This is the fifth in an occasional series of opinion essays, produced in cooperation with the University of Chicago Crime Lab, exploring solutions to the scourge of gun violence in Chicago. The Crime Lab released a report this month about the historic surge in gun violence in Chicago last year, providing insight into what happened and why. Silencing the Guns continues the conversation.

Chicago is collectively failing.

In the face of unrelenting gun violence in communities across our city, none of us is doing enough. That includes foundation and civic leaders, the private sector, government, faith leaders and the citizens of Chicago.

Chicago recorded 764 gun homicides in 2016. Thus far in 2017, we have seen 88 more tragic deaths. We must come together now to prevent this continued violence.

No single solution will stop the bloodshed. Yet, we know that success will depend on how well we target scarce resources to those who are driving the violence in Chicago, and how effectively we provide viable alternatives to the dangerous path that they are on.

We know who these men are and we know how to find them. The University of Chicago Crime Lab’s recent report (Gun Violence in Chicago, 2016) provides valuable insights into the individuals who are the drivers and victims of gun violence in Chicago. They are one and the same.

These men – who are predominantly African-American and in their 20s and 30s – have extensive criminal records, low levels of education, little work experience and ready access to guns. The vast majority live in 10 communities on the south and west sides of Chicago; many of them are also actively engaged in the criminal justice system. If we want to stop the bloodshed now, we have to focus on this group that has been failed by the education, behavioral health and justice systems.

And we know what it’s going to take; it starts with jobs. There is extensive research demonstrating the benefits of transitional jobs and cognitive behavioral therapy. Transitional jobs – wage-paid, time-limited work that combines employment-focused training and skill development – have been shown to reduce violence among high-risk populations. Cognitive behavioral therapy has been very effective in helping at-risk youth slow down their thinking and change behavior in high-risk situations.

Other jurisdictions facing violence – like Oakland and Los Angeles – have tried similar strategies and dramatically decreased crime; Oakland, for example, has decreased shootings by 41 percent since 2012. It’s time to build upon this work for young men in Chicago. State, local, and civic leaders need to be aligned in their support of a narrowly targeted strategy where precious resources serve those in the highest need of immediate intervention.

We have an opportunity, and an obligation, to act with the sense of urgency that the current crisis demands.

There are many critical components to a long-term strategy for ending gun violence in Chicago, including gun control, investments in education and mentoring programs, and police and community reconciliation. We must seize this moment to tackle the immediate gun violence crisis with a tenacity that we have not seen here before.

This is not an intractable problem. Cities have preceded us in this challenging work. If we leverage the collective talent, passion, and strength of this City, we can – and will – ensure a better future for all Chicagoans.

Evelyn Diaz is President of Heartland Alliance, a global anti-poverty and human rights organization based in Chicago that leads state and national policy efforts and directly serves half a million people each year through an array of services to promote equity and opportunity in the areas of safety, healthcare, housing, jobs and justice.

Arne Duncan is a managing partner of Emerson Collective, an organization dedicated to education, immigration, environment and other social justice initiatives that remove barriers to opportunity, spur change and promote equality.

