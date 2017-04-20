A new ‘Big Three’ being unleashed? Dwyane Wade says not exactly

Boston all-everything point guard Isaiah Thomas isn’t about to have a growth spurt before Friday’s Game 3.

In all likelihood 5-foot-9 – and that’s measuring him on a good day – is still going to remain 5-foot-9.

On the other side, Bulls all-purpose All-Star Jimmy Butler isn’t about to shrink, and center Robin Lopez sounded like a guy that has no plans to lighten up on the rebounding anytime soon.

The mismatches for Boston are the mismatches, and they won’t be magically changing for a team that’s down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.

It was a flawed seed atop the Eastern Conference when this series began, and those flaws will continue to be exposed.

According to Dwyane Wade, however, what has to be guarded against is the Celtics starting to open up the book on the Bulls’ flaws.

“There’s flaws with them, there’s flaws with us,’’ Wade said on Thursday. “Each game is different. We don’t know how the ball is going to bounce. The ball may never bounce to Robin, it may bounce over his head. We understand what we have and we understand what our capabilities are, but we also understand that we’re playing a tough team.

“We’re playing a very intelligent coach and staff that’s going to make adjustments, and it’s just about making them ourselves.’’

In Wade’s opinion, that’s what the early part of this series has been about. While Boston has come out looking to jab and get a feel of their opponent, the Bulls are one step ahead. Then when the Celtics have made the adjustment, the Bulls already have it countered.

Boston coach Brad Stevens is playing checkers, and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is playing chess.

“I thought we did a great job in Game 2 of making those adjustments, and that’s win or lose right there,’’ Wade said. “Who can make the best adjustments the quickest, the fastest? We were able to do that in Game 2, and now in Game 3 let’s see what they come with and let’s see if we can counteract it to the point where we can win, because the ball bounces in so many different ways.’’

The good news for the Bulls is they don’t consider themselves a typical No. 8 seed.

Not with Wade and his three championships, Rajon Rondo and his one ring, and then a three-time All-Star in Butler, who can arguably be put in the top five of the league’s most dangerous two-way players.

Is it the “Big Three’’ of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh that Wade played with down on South Beach?

Absolutely not. But it’s certainly more threatening than Boston’s “Big One.’’

“We definitely do,’’ Wade said, when asked if this Bulls team legitimately had three options. “It’s just totally different. What Rondo brings, with his ability to get everybody involved and then when everyone thinks he’s getting everyone involved, his ability to sneak down there, score, as we’ll as his ability to be aggressive. Obviously Jimmy is our No. 1 option. One of the top 10 best players in the league this year. And then what I bring, and this is the time, like Jimmy and I talked about, why I wanted to come here and the reason I told him, ‘Get us in the playoffs so I can come back [from injury last month].’ For this time.

“Our [regular-season] record was our record, but we didn’t feel the separation was that great that we were a typical 1 vs. 8 team.’’

A hard lesson the Celtics have now been feeling very quickly in this series.