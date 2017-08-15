Adam L. Jahns: Analyzing the highs and lows of Bears training camp

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down the best and worst of the Bears’ training camp, which ended Monday at Olivet Nazarene University:

Mike Glennon looked …

Like a quarterback who needs to play more in the preseason. He shouldn’t be treated as a typical starter. He needs the work after being the Buccaneers’ backup for two full seasons. It was telling to hear Glennon say after the Broncos game that he still needs “to get used to coming out as the starter and playing and being that guy.” At best, Glennon’s camp was uneven. The Bears liked how he performed after his rough preseason debut, but he still could have been better. The Bears’ defensive backs seemed to have a good read on him throughout camp.

Mitch Trubisky looked …

Mitch Trubisky threw for 166 yards Thursday. (Brian O'Mahoney/Sun-Times Media)

Like he belonged against the Broncos, but his inexperience still was evident in Bourbonnais. But for all his struggles in camp, Trubisky still flashed his top-five pick talent. His arm talent — the accuracy, velocity, touch and more — is special. He can make throws that Glennon can’t. The most encouraging aspect might be off the field, though. By all accounts, Trubisky has bought into the Bears’ plan for him. He’s a team-first guy who knows he has much to learn. He also has natural charisma. His teammates have bought into that.

Do the Bears have a quarterback controversy?

Not yet. One preseason game is too small a sample size to spark major changes. But the best players need to play. It’s how you keep your locker room in order. The Bears certainly have their reasons not to rush Trubisky, but Glennon still needs to prove his worth on the field.

He had a good camp …

Rookie safety Eddie Jackson. From interceptions to pass breakups, he showed off his ball skills and range throughout camp. The Bears really like his instincts. Jackson’s tackling ability will determine whether he starts, but his strong play has put him squarely in the mix to play alongside veteran Quintin Demps.

He had a disappointing camp …

Running back Jeremy Langford because he didn’t have a camp. He sprained his right ankle during an early walk-through. It’s the same ankle that required surgery in the offseason. Langford still is the Bears’ best option to back up Jordan Howard, but the running back competition has turned into a good one without him. Rookie Tarik Cohen has earned playing time.

I’ll be watching …

The players Trubisky plays with and against the rest of the preseason. The Bears might not have a quarterback controversy, but Trubisky has earned the right to play with and against better players. It will determine truly how far along he is in his development. Trubisky moved the ball well with receivers Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson against the Broncos. What can he do with Kevin White and Cam Meredith? The Bears already know what Mark Sanchez can do.

Did camp change my opinion of the team’s future?

No. The Bears’ roster is more talented than many think it is, especially nationally. The Bears might not be a playoff team, but everyone continues to underrate how devastating their injuries were last season. Matt Barkley started a team-high six games. He wasn’t even with the Bears in camp last year.