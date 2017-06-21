Addison Russell’s wife declines to speak with MLB, files for divorce

Addison Russell of the Chicago Cubs circles the bases to score on a Javier Baez 2 RBI home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies during the second game of a double header. | Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The wife of Cubs Addison Russell has declined to speak with the MLB regarding domestic violence allegations and has filed for divorce.

The news comes two weeks after Melisa posted an Instagram post accusing Russell of being unfaithful to her and lying to her. A subsequent comment by a friend on the since-deleted post sparked allegations of domestic abuse.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported that the MLB opened an investigation June 8 into the claims.

Russell denied the claims, calling them “false and hurtful.”

Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP, the firm representing Melisa in divorce proceedings, released a statement Wednesday, which said Melisa has declined to speak with the MLB regarding the allegations.

Melisa filed for divorce in Cook County, and according to the firm, her goal is for a “swift, amicable and private” resolution that keeps the best interests of the couple’s son in mind.