After championship finish, Cubs’ Montgomery ready to start again

MESA, Ariz. – Madison Bumgarner, Jack Morris, Bob Gibson, Rollie Fingers and Mike Montgomery.

It’s obvious what they all have in common, right?

They’re among the 15 pitchers in that last 50 years to throw the final pitch in a Game 7 to clinch a World Series championship.

“It’s only two pitches, but I’ve watched it a few times,” said Montgomery, who can be seen in the middle of the instant-classic Cubs’ celebration photo from that Nov. 2 victory in Cleveland after his two-pitch save.

Look closely, and you can see Mike Montgomery in the middle of the Cubs' World Series-winning celebration after earning his first career save.

“It was just incredible,” he said, “even now to see pictures, me just with my arm raised in the middle of the whole pile, it’s like, `Man, this really just happened.’ It just goes to show you, you never know, because I wouldn’t have imagined winning a World Series this time last year, let alone being kind of in the middle of it there at the end.”

Let alone as a Cub.

Last spring, Montgomery was with Mariners, trying to make a roster after a 16-start big-league debut the year before. By season’s end, the left-hander was in the Cubs’ revamped bullpen following a July trade.

And this spring he’s in what might be the most significant position battle for the defending World Series champs.

Who replaces Dexter Fowler as the leadoff man might be the sexiest question entering camp, but there’s little suspense surrounding which position players will get playing time or whether the lineup will be able to score runs.

The pitching? If there’s any suspense, that’s where you’ll find it.

Montgomery and recently signed lefty Brett Anderson are the top candidates for Jason Hammel’s vacated rotation spot – both of whom could be especially significant for an otherwise loaded team still crossing its fingers over starting pitching depth.

“I think I can play a big part [of the repeat effort],” Montgomery said Monday after a workout the day before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp (first formal workouts Wednesday).

“I’ve always been a starter, and I think last year was a situation where the need was in the bullpen, both with Seattle and with the Cubs early on,” he said. “Then I filled the role of being a starter for short periods of time, so I’ve talked to them about [that versatility].”

Montgomery, 27, made five starts for the Cubs last summer, recording a 3.33 ERA without a save. Team officials have talked about him prominently in their starting rotation plans throughout the winter.

“I don’t know if it’s [my job] to lose,” he said. “I look at it as it’s going to be competition. There’s a lot of good pitchers here. Every camp I’ve ever been in, you’re always competing with somebody. And I enjoy that. It’s a challenge. But I think that’s how it should be, because it gets the best out of players.”

When Anderson, a veteran, career starter, was signed two weeks ago for $3.5 million, Montgomery’s starting status might have taken a hit, assuming good health for Anderson and the four returning rotation guys.

But Montgomery shrugs off that possibility and looks more at the big picture – the one he hopes will look a lot like that instant-classic celebration photo in about 8 ½ months.

“He can definitely help us,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery talked more about the newfound knowledge of how to win a championship.

“Hard work. You’ve just got to be persistent, really,” he said. “That’s the mindset I feel like a lot of us need to keep, because you don’t want to get complacent. I mean, yeah, it’s great to win a World Series, but this is a new year, a new challenge. Last year’s great, but that’s last year. It’s a new year.”