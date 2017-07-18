Amid trade rumors, White Sox’ Todd Frazier scratched from lineup

The waiting is getting a bit old, and in the meantime, there isn’t much for White Sox closer David Robertson to say.

“I’m still here. That’s all I got,’’ Robertson said before taking the field to stretch and shag batting practice fly balls before the Sox played the Dodgers Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

An hour or so later, the Tigers announced their trade of outfielder J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks for three prospects. Robertson knows he’s being shopped by the rebuilding Sox, who are selling as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline draws nearer.

Third baseman Todd Frazier knows he’s on the block, too, and he was announced as a healthy scratch a half hour before the game, raising speculation a trade could be imminent with the Red Sox as the leading contender. Unlike Robertson, Frazier was open and frank about discussing his situation.

Todd Frazier was a healthy scratch from the lineup Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) ORG XMIT: OHTD110

“It’s whatever. It doesn’t really bother me,’’ Frazier said. “It’s just one of those things, like it’s ongoing. It goes on for a while until really something happens.’’

Frazier said he would like to see it come to a conclusion.

“You wish everything could go in a simple manner and go as quickly as possible or just say it’s not going to happen,’’ he said. “Right now we are not at that point.’’

When the lineups were pulled from the press box before the game, it set off speculation that perhaps a trade was in the works. But it was a false alarm. Turns out a name was misspelled.

The hot stove has everyone on edge.

“Sure. It’s your livelihood,’’ Frazier said. “It’s just like going out there playing. You don’t get any hits, it’s like what do I have to do to improve. I’ve got to figure something out. It’s just like being traded. You don’t know who is watching. They say there are scouts there. They say people are wondering what’s going on.’’

The first place Red Sox need a third baseman and the contending Yankees could use a first baseman, a position Frazier can handle. Frazier, from New Jersey, could handle either place.

“You have a lot of people texting you,’’ Frazier said. “I have 15 buddies at home who are Yankees and Red Sox fans.’’

“ ‘We want you in the Bronx, come on man,’ ’’ he said with a New York accent.

“We have a couple of Boston guys I know saying ‘we want you in Boston,’ ’’ he said with a Boston accent.

“It makes for fun times but they all want scoop. And I’m like, ‘I’ve got nothing for you.’ ‘’

Frazier becomes a free agent after the season and aside from the Red Sox and perhaps the Yankees, there isn’t much of a need out there for a third baseman. So the White Sox wouldn’t stand to reel in much more than a mid-level prospect.

“The Red Sox are in the driver’s seat unless others step up in the third base market,’’ an American League Central source said. “[Frazier is a] rental so he’s not worth much.

“They can take a quick deal now or hold out until the bitter end. It’s important to really read the market. Know what every team is doing. There’s no point hanging on to Frazier. Clear some money and get something. Eat some of the money and get a bit more. But the latter less likely with him.’’

Robertson is under contract through next season, so that helps his value, but his deal calls for $13 million in 2018. How much salary an interested team takes on – and there are more potential landing spots for him than Frazier — would affect the prospect package the Sox would get back.