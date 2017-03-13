Analysis: the Bears’ top five draft needs after free agency

When it comes to the Bears and the possibility of drafting a quarterback early this year, new starter Mike Glennon heard all he needed to hear from general manager Ryan Pace last week.

“All I can do is control what I can control,” Glennon said. “I heard Ryan say I’m the starting quarterback, and I’m going to work with all the guys to be the best player I can be.”

Of the Bears’ eight free-agent signees thus far, Glennon is by far the most important. But whether he knows it or not, his arrival does affect the Bears’ draft plans.

The Bears’ goal for free agency was to improve their roster to a point where they don’t feel compelled to reach on a player because of a position of need. And they’ve done that. As Pace has said plenty of times, the Bears will be built through the draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

With the first and second waves of free agency complete, here are the Bears’ top-five draft needs:

1. EDGE RUSHER

The Bears currently have five outside linebackers on their roster: Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee, Willie Young, Lamarr Houston and Roy Robertson-Harris.

So it’s a thin position.

Floyd, the Bears’ first-round pick last year, is the only contributor who will not be returning from surgery. Robertson-Harris spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football illness list.

So it’s an embattled position.

The Bears also can also release McPhee and Houston without major salary-cap implications.

So it’s also an intriguing position.

It wasn’t a great year for edge rushers in free agency — Pace wisely spent elsewhere — but this year’s draft class is considered special for them.

Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is by far the best, but he’s projected to go first overall to the Browns. It would be a gift from the football gods if Garrett somehow falls to the Bears at No. 3.

But this year’s draft class is deep enough where talented threats can be found on Day 2.

Players to watch include Michigan’s Taco Charlton, UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley, Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt, Alabama’s Tim Williams, Auburn’s Carl Lawson and Illinois’ Dawuane Smoot.

In general, the Bears’ defensive front needs an upgrade from the draft, which is why defensive linemen Jonathan Allen (Alabama) and Solomon Thomas (Stanford) are considered possibilities at No. 3.

2. QUARTERBACK

The Bears believe Glennon is much more than a backup, but they still protected themselves through the structure of his contract.

Glennon signed a three-year, $45 million deal, but his total guarantee is $18.5 million — $16 million of which will come in 2017. His contract also includes incentives for wins and individual performance.

In other words, for as much the Bears rave about Glennon, they still want him to earn their long-term commitment.

That said, it’s unfair to describe Glennon as a “bridge” quarterback; he’s more than that. He’s a 27-year-old with upside who deserves a serious chance in 2017 and also 2018.

But Glennon’s arrival doesn’t mean that the Bears won’t pick a quarterback early on. It means they don’t have to force the pick. That’s very important.

The last thing that Pace wants to do is reach on a quarterback — see the third overall pick — during a draft year that’s widely considered average for them.

Quarterbacks to watch include Pittsburgh’s Nate Peterman, Cal’s Davis Webb and Miami’s Brad Kaaya.

3. SAFETY

The Bears signed veteran safety Quintin Demps to a three-year, $13.5 million deal, but again, the details can be revealing.

Demps only has a total guarantee of $5 million, so the 31-year-old essentially has a one-year deal. His contract also includes $31,250 per-game roster bonuses over every year of the deal. So he needs to play to get paid.

But Demps still has important value. The Bears hope that he can be the reliable veteran that Antrel Rolle wasn’t in 2015 because of injuries and ineffective play. They need Demps’ presence on and off the field to matter more.

After Demps, the Bears have Deon Bush, Adrian Amos, Harold-Jones Quartey and DeAndre Houston-Carson. All four players can benefit from being around a seasoned veteran.

But, similar to edge rushers, the Bears can turn to the draft to improve at safety. It’s a special year for them, too.

The Bears could strike early taking LSU’s Jamal Adams or Ohio State’s Malik Hooker at No. 3. Traditionally, that’s early to select a safety. But the value of safeties has increased with the changes in offensive schemes and the widespread use of pass-catching tight ends.

4. RECEIVER

The additions of Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright are important. The Bears wanted speed at receiver, and now they have it.

But the Bears’ commitments to them are limited.

Wright only received a one-year deal.

Wheaton signed for two years, but only 2017 is guaranteed. There also are bonuses included for receptions and receiving yards.

But with Wright and Wheaton on the roster, the Bears won’t feel obliged to reach to replace Alshon Jeffery who left for the Eagles. The thought is that both receivers could thrive when given more significant roles.

Wright and Wheaton also are insurance should Cam Meredith struggle to reproduce his success from last season or if Kevin White requires more time to come back from his second major surgery on his lower leg since being drafted.

5. CORNERBACK

Prince Amukamara (one-year, $7 million contract) and Marcus Cooper (three-year, $16 million contract, including $8 million guaranteed) make cornerback the Bears’ deepest position.

But that depth always can always be improved.

This year’s class of cornerbacks is exceptional. Some evaluators have said that possible mid-round selections would have been higher selections in previous drafts.

“I can get through four rounds of quality corners,” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said. “I’ve never been able to say that before.”

The Bears’ depth also can become thin quickly because of injuries and personnel moves. Kyle Fuller already is on shaky ground, while Tracy Porter can be released without major salary-cap consequences.