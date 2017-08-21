Anthony Rizzo named NL player of the week

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was named the National League player of the week on Monday.

This is the second time Rizzo has won the NL player of the week award in his career, with the last one coming in July 2014.

Rizzo is the second Cubs player to be honored with the award this season after catcher Willson Contreras won the award earlier this month.

Rizzo batted .429 with with two home runs, 12 hits and 13 RBIs last week as the Cubs went 5-2 during a seven-game homestand. He had multi-hit games in four games, including a three-hit performance on Aug. 14 in which he homered and drove in five runs.

Anthony Rizzo hits a grand slam home run in the 1st inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Aug. 16, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

For the season, Rizzo is hitting .268 and leads the Cubs in home runs (28) and RBIs (84).