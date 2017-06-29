Anton Forsberg hopes to be Blackhawks’ next big-time backup

Before he became a hometown hero, a postseason star, and a Stanley Cup champion, Scott Darling was pretty much a nobody, with half an impressive American Hockey League season under his belt.

So Anton Forsberg, the Blackhawks’ new backup goaltender, wants you to look past the 4.02 goals-against average and .879 save percentage he’s managed in 10 measly NHL games scattered over the last three seasons.

“I haven’t played a lot in the NHL so far, and my numbers aren’t great [in] the ones I’ve played,” Forsberg said. “But I played a lot in the AHL and I feel like I [did] some good things there, winning the Calder Cup two years ago, and [put up] good numbers in a lot of games. I gained a lot of experience in that time, and I’m ready to take the next step.”

He’d better be. He’s the only viable option at backup in the Hawks system, and figures to play around 25 games next season, based on Corey Crawford’s usual workload.

Anton Forsberg has played in 10 NHL games over the past three seasons. (Getty Images)

“I think his time is now,” Hawks general manager Stan Bowman said. “He’s had a couple years here to work his way up. He’s had tremendous success at the American League level, and now he needs a chance at the NHL level.”

The 24-year-old Forsberg was stuck behind Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky and 23-year-old Joonas Korpisalo in Columbus. So he was excited when the Hawks acquired him in the deal that sent Artemi Panarin to Columbus and Brandon Saad back to Chicago. The Hawks quickly signed Forsberg to a two-year contract worth a team-friendly $750,000 a season.

“I didn’t really know what was going to happen,” Forsberg said. “I knew we had a lot of goalies in the pipeline in Columbus. I focused on myself the past season and didn’t really try to think too much about it. I just tried to play my game, and had a good season in the AHL even though I didn’t play much in the NHL. Once I found out I was traded to Chicago, I was really happy. I see it as a great opportunity and a really good organization. I’m happy to be here.”

Forsberg went 27-17-2 with a stellar .926 save percentage with the Cleveland Monsters last season. The year before that, he backstopped the Monsters to the Calder Cup, sweeping the Rockford IceHogs along the way. Bowman put a lot of stock in that championship run, and Forsberg thinks it was an invaluable experience, as well.

“Once I got the chance in the playoffs, I felt good about myself and learned with the experience,” he said. “It’s a different type of game in the playoffs. It’s tougher, faster and harder — just the whole experience with the games and the atmosphere, it was a fun time.”

The Hawks have been spoiled in recent years with backup goalies. Darling parlayed his Hawks success into a starting gig in Carolina. Antti Raanta, after two strong seasons with the New York Rangers, is the presumptive starter in Arizona. Ray Emery garnered Vezina Trophy votes as a backup in 2013. And before that, the Hawks had veterans Marty Turco and Cristobal Huet to lean on.

Of course, playing behind a good team with a focus on team defense certainly helps any goalie.

“[Their backups] have been playing good the last couple of years, and I hope to bring exactly the same thing to my team,” Forsberg said. “That’s obviously a good thing for a goalie to come into a strong team and play behind that team. It’s obviously something I’m looking forward to.”

