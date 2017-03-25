Awaiting roster decision, Cubs Joe Maddon: ‘I love’ Matt Szczur

The Cubs aren’t ready to publicly pick the winner of their final position player roster spot, but Joe Maddon made outfielder Matt Szczur sound like the favorite over infielder Tommy LaStella.

“I love Matt,” the Cubs manager said Saturday in Mesa, Arizona. “Listen, this guy as a teammate, you’re not gonna get a better one — and nobody’s gonna get a better one on any team, for any reason.

“We haven’t decided everything or anything yet. Stuff happens in a very short period of time. He is a Major League Baseball player.”

Unlike La Stella, Szczur is out of minor-league options. That helps Szczur’s cause.

Matt Szczur is competing for one of the Cubs' final roster spots. (Getty Images)

“When you get this kind of talent, depth-wise, it’s a wonderful problem to have,” Maddon said. “And then, of course, the rules start creeping in. the rules, in this situation, would benefit Matt, which is a good thing.

“He’s a guy that’s been riding the shuttle. He did it in a very stoic manner, and he’s been great for us. This is the kind of rule that is a good rule, because it does benefit the player eventually.”

The Cubs won’t let La Stella’s behavior last year — in which he refused to report to the minors for three weeks — influence their willingness to do the same this spring.

He was hitting .250 with two spring training home runs and three RBIs entering Saturday, while Szczur was hitting .361 with one homer and seven RBIs.