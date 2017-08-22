Back to school, so to speak: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

As the kids head back to school or are already back, the rivers around the area generally settled into something closer to normal summer conditions, including being wadeable in the usual wading spots, and bluegills and bass are going on local ponds and lakes for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Mark Kubal sent the photo above from an outing Friday on the Madison Chain, specifically Monona I believe.

Dan Kancewick with a gaggle of Monona gills.

Any chance to use gaggle is a better day in my world view.

SHORELINE CHINOOK

A second-hand report came of the first kings arriving for night fishermen in southeast Wisconsin. Lori Ralph at Salmon Stop said a few kings were reported at Waukegan recently, but Bob France tried without seeing any luck Monday night. Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

With the rain Monday nite u can exspect a few coho and a few kings to show up outside the ditch won’t be a motherload but a few will show best to fish 35 5 to 45 around #4market aka sunken reef

Capt. Bob Poteshman said a 4-year-old female caught at the R4 had eggs not close to ripe, he thought it was probably another month before shoreline action.

Mainly, it’s waiting on the hot water stacked in southern Lake Michigan to cool.

FROGGING IN ILLINOIS

Bullfrog season in Illinois is open. Daily bag is eight. Bullfrogs may be taken by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.

AREA CREEKS

Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this week’s fishing. Area creeks- smallmouth continue to be excellent. Midwest rigs below riffles are the best places to catch good numbers. A hop and pause retrieve has worked best. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterworks fishing team

AREA LAKES

It’s summer, fish the weed pockets or outside weed lines for bluegill or play around with bass early and late. Otherwise, it is catfishing.

AREA WATER LEVELS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Braidwood is open daily. Through Sept. 10, close is 7:30 p.m.; from Sept. 11-24, close is 7 p.m.; from Sept. 25-Oct. 7, close is 6:30 p.m.

CALUMET SYSTEM

BoRabb Williams sent the photo of Chicago catfish and also messaged this report:

Been fishing the Calumet system all weekend …. nice cats …. bass ..perch and gills are very active …… waiting for salmon and crappie to start.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine said bluegill are the top bite; catfish are good on stinkbait or crawlers, Grass Lake is best; walleye going on main lake points on large fatheads or crawlers; crappie are picking up mornings and evenings; white bass good on main lake areas in 8-12 feet.

For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER

Capt. Pat Harrison of Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

Chicago River and Lake Michigan Report. Water temps in the upper seventies some wind and some rain. Water is slowly clearing up, fish are moving a bit. On the river the Crappie and gills are showing up again in wood and along piling jig twister tail and waxie on a tight line is what is working for me. Bass have been slow but can be caught on smaller crank baits, skirted jigs, wacky worm or dead stick nose hooked on barrel weight on the bottom. We boated Bass most in the 12 to 15 in. range on the river out on the break walls and harbor mouths they were about the same size. This past weekend was my 61st Birthday so I was off and I spent some time rigging the boat I installed a Berts board with down riggers and rod holders also some rail mount rod holders for the Planner board mast and planner boards. I am learning how to use everything. I have flat lined for trout and Salmon but very little rigger fishing. I did some Walleye trolling with the last boat and plan to do that again with the New G3 it is setup with everything I need now including a full Bimini top with all the side curtains to enclose the entire boat. Fall should be a fun time. Till next week catch some fish fell free to post some picture on Pat Harrison Outdoors – Fishing Adventures on Facebook. — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com Thanks Pat

DELAVAN/LAKE GENEVA AREA, WISCONSIN

No update this week.

DES PLAINES RIVER

Marcus Benesch sent this:

Water temps averaging around the 75 degree mark. The river is as ripe as its been all year. Pike are absolutely blast right now. Went out late Sunday and had the time of my life. Pulled in over 20 pike in only a couple short hours. A few really nice ones mixed in. Bucktails and spinnerbaits working best. Marcus Benesch Gurnee, Illinois

DOWNSTATE NOTES

LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: The lakes are open through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Fishing is closed on Mondays other than Labor Day. Click here for complete list of regs and details. EVERGREEN LAKE: Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com sent this:

Evergreen Lake BAIT SHOP and BOAT RENTAL Hours: 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Daily

NOTE – During the weekdays staff is not present, please press buzzer on the front of the building

for assistance or call the Visitor Center at (309) 434-6770.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. POWERTON: Boat and shore fishing is open. Hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. 

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

Pete Lamar sent this:

Hi Dale, Not much to report-I’ve only been out once recently (I hope to change that soon). Sunday afternoon, I went to a different Fox tributary, this one farther southwest, not far from Silver Springs S.P. I’d scouted it during the late Winter and have wanted to fish it since then. It took until now to get around to it. It was low, clear and surprisingly cool for the middle of August; I’d guess there is a lot of spring flow somewhere upstream. As nice as it looked, I only caught a few small smallmouths and they came from the deepest water I could find. Last year, I didn’t start hitting the Fox tribs hard until September and they fished pretty well then for size and numbers. I won’t give up on this one until I’ve given it a shot in the Autumn. Hope you enjoyed the eclipse and your trip downstate. Pete

I did enjoy my trip to southern Illinois for the total solar eclipse. It’s my column for Wednesday.

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

No update this week from Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay.

Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Lake is open daily 6 a.m. (6:30 shore side) to sunset.

ILLINOIS RIVER

B & B Live Bait–(815) 433-0432–in Ottawa is open.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Steelhead still strong in trail shrimp spawn spinners is what u want to use

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map . Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access

KANKAKEE RIVER

Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this week’s fishing. Kankakee River- wading conditions are near perfect. Smallmouth are very good on Erie darters, lipless cranks, rooster tails, and bandit 200 cranks. As you can see, they are hitting on a wide variety of baits. Focus on areas with current. Limestone flats with large boulders and current seams are the best places to get good numbers. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterworks fishing team

Check with Nick Carr at Kankakee River Trading Post.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR’s annual fishing prospects. The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

CHICAGO: Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said they are catching at least one big king most trips; decent around R4 in 90-125 feet, there’s good lakers mornings in 90-130 feet in most areas; some steelhead are deeper than 200.

WAUKEGAN: Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters and president of Trollers Unlimited sent this report:

Hi Dale – Out of Waukegan boats trolled in three distinct areas this weekend. 60 to 90 for staging kings, 130 to 150 targeting lake trout on the bottom, 170 out to 300 feet fishing mostly for steelhead and some little coho. Everyone had spotty success. No big numbers of fish anywhere. We spent the weekend targeting kings. The staging kings are showing up at Waukegan. We were in 60 – 90 feet working hard for them. Lots of lure changes. Quality over quantity. Every trip had at least one king over 18#. Over the weekend we had 3 over 20#, 10 between 12 and 20. a few browns and lakers, one coho and a TON of 2 year old kings. I really hope this is a sign of a good future. Key this weekend was to get you lures way back. 5-10 color leads, baits behind the riggers 100+ feet, slide divers with the lures 60 to 100 behind the diver. Warrior Blueberry muffin was the best overall lure. Magnum glow spoons were good overall. Some of the kings were super dark already.

We have our last split/shared trip of the year this weekend (8/27) and we still have a couple of spots open. $110/ per person. We will be targeting kings during the sunset bite. It’s the chance for anglers who can’t get a group of 6 to split a charter or pay for the whole boat themselves to get out on a professional boat with two USCG Master Captains aboard. Capt. Scott R. Wolfe http://www.schooloffishcharters.com

NORTH POINT: Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said they are mostly catching lakers, the top bite is moving slightly closer, out to 200 feet; some days there’s the occasional coho, king or steelhead.

LaSALLE LAKE

The cooling lake south of Seneca is open daily, 6 a.m. to sunset. Also, boaters should be aware that there will be no launching if wind is 14 mph or higher.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Mark Kubal sent the photo at the top and this Friday:

Dale heading home from Monona. 2 man limit of nice gills in 25 fow. The gills wanted the 5 mm Clown Chekai tungsten jig with a 1 inch Gulp minnow. Fish on top/off the sides of the old fish cribs. Main lake water temps were 72-74 degrees.

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Through Sept. 10, close is 7:30 p.m.; from Sept. 11-24, close is 7 p.m.; from Sept. 25-Oct. 7, close is 6:30 p.m.

Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua, Wis. sent this:

Earliest reports trickling in show no signs of a super major fish feeding period during the Eclipse Monday (but if you had otherwise, I’d like to know so I can set my calendar for 30 years from now). Warmer temps helped raise surface temps into the low 70’s, bringing about a bit of a bump in action. Northern Pike: Good-Very Good – While some slower presentations than usual for Pike worked best (namely jig and chub combos) casting spinner baits, chatter baits and swim baits accounted for nice Pike this past week up to 38”. Bluegill: Good-Very Good – Suspended Gills off coontail edges in 14-18’ of water 6-8’ down. Drift Mini-Mite jigs tipped with a waxie or 1/32 oz jigs and small leeches. The warm weather has brought back a top-water popper/dry fly bite. Largemouth Bass: Good-Very Good – Working plastics – creatures, tubes and Wacky worming best. Some good lipless crank action over weed tops in 8-10’. As with Gills, some anglers picking up evening action on top-water frogs, buzz baits. Smallmouth Bass: Good – Working drop shot rigs over gravel humps over 18-28’. Tossing tubes along coontail edges also producing. Crappie: Good – Small twister tails over cabbage beds as well as medium fats over drowned wood. Yellow Perch: Good – Deeper coontail edges producing nice perch (9-11”) on 1/2 crawlers and medium leeches. Musky: Fair-Good – Bucktails and medium sized rubber baits along cabbage flats during the day. Work over sandgrass flats in the evening using large rubber baits (New Savage Burbots hot!) Walleye: Fair – Starting to find some fish over gravel humps on deeper lakes. Flowages hit or miss on shallow weeds one day followed by deep wood the next. Wind is key, the more the shallower. Things can usually get a little tough during late August. Changing weather from cool nights one day to warm humid nights the next Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

Like us on FaceBook

EAGLE RIVER: B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, sent this:

Fishing Report Panfish: There are still perch in the weeds and you can find some moving into the rock piles using a slip bobber tipped with minnows or tossing a 1/8th oz. jig with a small minnow seems to be doing the job. Crappies are in the deeper weeds and around structure. Slip bobber rigs with a hook and minnow or a jig and plastic should do the trick. Bluegills are up in the shallows on the warmer lakes; slip bobber rigs baited with red worms or waxies will catch these. Remember we do have panfish regulations on a few of our lakes in the area. Bass: Largemouth can be found in the shallow weeds and around docks; and they will be caught using top water and spinnerbaits. Smallies are in and around the rocks and can be caught by using small crankbaits and jerkbaits. Northern: These fish will be found in and around weeds, so pitching jig and minnows or small spinnerbaits and spoons will get their attention. Walleye: We are casting 1/8th oz. jigs tipped with live bait. Depending on the depth that you are fishing is when you might need to go heavier with your jig. Muskies: Bucktails and jerkbaits are working, along with top water. These are your go to baits for a while now.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Lake fishing tough over weekend hot water top to bottom most areas guys that did ok had to go way out 180ft plus and it was still not steady just a fish here and there. Perch action is almost non existent not much around and not many trying. One good note crappie bite in burns ditch around old piers and bigger stick ups was solid last week a lot of good ones 10 11 inches a few bigger minnows or white yellow jigs tipped with waxworms best baits

Remember he is at summer hours (5 a.m.-8 p.m.) until Labor Day.

LAKER REMINDER: Indiana now has a daily bag of three lake trout on Lake Michigan, to match Michigan. Illinois’ daily bag remains at two.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report is generally posted on Tuesday and includes a Root river section. Click here for the stream flow update, which can be really important for how good the fishing is.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said there’s a mixed bag in 100-140 feet; the perch bite is OK, but it is deep, as in 65-70 feet.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Clint Sands at Lakeside said muskie are picking up and the water cooled to the mid-70s by Tuesday; catfish are steady; walleye are coming more on spoons and jigs; topwater are taking bass; there’s good numbers of crappie are being caught, but finding keepers takes sorting.

Park is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Here are the hours for Lakeside for the next few months:

Shabbona Lakeside is now OPEN for the SEASON Lakeside will be open everyday, 7 days a week, April 11th to September 5th 6 AM to 7 PM September 6th to September 30th 6 AM to 6:30 PM October 1st to October 10th 6:30 AM to 6 PM October 11th to October 31st 7 AM to 5PM

For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Streadsm flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.