Basketball Museum set to honor Dick Vitale, support for V Foundation

Basketball 06/29/2017, 03:42pm
Elan Kane
email

The Basketball Museum of Illinois, currently in the middle of a fundraising campaign to construct the museum building, will have a Dick Vitale Day and donate 50 percent of proceeds to the V Foundation.

The museum, set to open in Pontiac in the near future, “will be a comprehensive facility dedicated to recognizing the rich tradition and history of basketball in the state of Illinois from the junior high level level to the development of the professional game,” according to the museum’s website.

Dick Vitale and Jim Valvano

The V Foundation, founded in 1993 by former basketball coach Jim Valvano together with ESPN, provides funding to cancer research institutions. Vitale, a longtime basketball broadcaster, became close with Valvano before he died in 1993 of cancer.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association is looking to raise $500,000 through its GoFundMe page.

ESPN's Dick Vitale poses with the Clemson Cheerleaders before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

Previously from Sports

Source: Bulls GM Gar Forman misled Jimmy Butler before trade
Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins blasts Miguel Montero over Cubs flap
Cubs
Cubs only want company line, so Miguel Montero is gone

Stories from around the web you may like