Bears sign former Chiefs DL Jaye Howard to a one-year deal

One day after he left Halas Hall without a deal, former Chiefs defensive lineman Jaye Howard signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday.

Pro Football Focus ranked Howard the second-best 3-4 defensive end against the run last season. If healthy — he was placed on injured reserve with a hip flexor problem, but passed the Bears’ physical — he will compete for a defensive starting job with Jonathan Bullard, the Bears’ third-round pick in 2016, and Mitch Unrein.

The Bears didn’t draft a defensive lineman last week — they only picked one defender — but like two of their returning starters: defensive end Akiem Hicks, who has one year left on a two-year deal, and nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Just one year ago, Howard was one of the league’s most coveted free agent defensive linemen. After posting 5 ½ sacks in 14 starts, he signed a two-year, $10 million deal to stay in Kansas City, receiving $8.3 million guaranteed before the team cut him late last month with a failed physical designation.

Former Chiefs defensive lineman Jaye Howard signed with the Bears. (AP)

The 6-3, 301-pound Florida alum was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2012 draft.