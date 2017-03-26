Bears CB Deiondre’ Hall tased, arrested in Iowa

Bears cornerback Deiondre’ Hall was tased, arrested and cited for three counts in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the police complaint, Cedar Falls (Iowa) Police officers arrived Sharky’s Funhouse at 12:56 a.m. and found Hall “flailing his arms and yelling profanity at bar staff and patrons” outside the 18-and-over bar.

When the 22-year-old was removed from the group by an officer, he refused to answer questions, yelled at officers, tried to escape and spat in their faces, according to the report.

Hall resisted as he was being placed in handcuffs, according to the report, and refused to get in the backseat of the squad car.

Bears CB Deiondre' Hall was arrested in Iowa. (Cedar Falls Police)

A female officer tassed Hall’s left leg to get him to cooperate.

Officers said Hall smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He refused a breathalyzer test.

He was cited for three misdemeanors: interference with official acts, public intoxication and disorderly conduct for fighting, He posted bond Sunday morning.

The Bears were aware of the arrest but had no comment late Sunday. All arrested players are subject to NFL discipline.

Hall played collegiately at Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Former college teammate Makinton Dorleant, a Packers cornerback, was arrested alongside Hall and charged with interfering with official acts. According to the report, Dorleant was attempted to grab Hall even after officers told him to stand back and acted aggressively toward one officer. Dorleant told the Journal-Sentinel that the dispute started when a bouncer wouldn’t let them into the bar.

The Bears selected Hall with the 29th pick of the fourth round in last year’s draft, citing his 6-2 frame as a good fit in Vic Fangio’s defense. An ankle injury, though, limited him to eight games. He posted one interception. Hall is expected to compete with a deep group of cornerbacks for playing time this season.

Bears chairman George McCaskey, coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace will spend the next three days at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix for the NFL’s annual meeting.

The Bears signed defensive end Ray McDonald during the meeting two years ago but released him that May after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment. Cornerback Tim Jennings was arrested in January 2015 on suspicion of DUI, speeding and reckless driving. Fellow Pro Bowler Henry Melton, a defensive tackle, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and assault in December 2013.