Bears cornerback-turned-safety Deiondre’ Hall embracing fresh start

Deiondre’ Hall is just glad to get back on a football field.

After a frustrating rookie season in which he missed eight games with an ankle injury and a tumultuous offseason that included an arrest for disorderly conduct in a bar fight in Cedar Falls, Iowa and a position change from cornerback to safety, Hall is fortunate to still be a Bear and eager to re-establish himself as a potential starter and restore his good name.

“Just getting back on the field is amazing,” Hall said following the Bears’ practice Tuesday at Halas Hall. “Just getting back in the swing of things. I haven’t played football in awhile.”

The 6-2, 201-pound Hall, a fourth-round draft pick from Northern Iowa last year, is embracing the opportunity at safety after showing promise at cornerback last season prior to suffering a severe ankle injury against the Lions in Week 4. But first he had to convince the Bears he was worth the trouble after being charged with three misdemeanors following an incident outside of a Cedar Falls bar on March 25.

Deiondre Hall (32) played in eight games, with one interception last season (this one against the Lions in Week 4) but missed eight games because of an ankle injury. (Jeff Haynes/AP)

Hall was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with police after the incident. He indicated his role was not as an instigator and not as it has been portrayed.

“Wrong place at the wrong time,” Hall said.

But he acknowledged he learned a lesson.

“You’ve got to let people make their own mistakes,” he said. “Can’t worry about everybody else.”

Hall, 22, apologized to the Bears and is confident they are satisfied with his explanation of his involvement in the Cedar Falls incident.

“I told [the Bears] the truth. That’s why I’m still here,” Hall said. “I told them exactly what happened. It was calming to know they had enough trust in me and what I’ve shown to keep me here.”

Hall still could face discipline by the NFL and the Bears pending adjudication of the incident.

“Any time anything happens with our guys off the field it’s disappointing,” Bears coach John Fox said. “You like to see guys make the right decision all the time. The reality is it doesn’t really happen — especially with young people. We’re still rolling down that process and it’s in the court’s hands.”

Despite the off-the-field issue and the challenge of playing a new position, Hall is upbeat about his prospects with the Bears.

“Absolutely — probably even more so,” he said. “I’ve still got a lot to prove — not even to everyone else, but to myself. To miss that [much] time [after] I was getting in that confident state — I want to get back to that and build form it.:”

What does he have to prove? “That I’m one of the best players out here,” Hall said. “You have to have that mentality. I’m the best one out here and keep building. That’s all you have to do — keep tacking days and keep learning.”

Though he was a fourth-round draft pick from a mid-major school, Hall is not lacking confidence after a rookie year that proved to him that he could play in the NFL. He is not afraid of getting lost in the shuffle in a crowded Bears secondary because, “the film should speak for itself.”

No doubt Hall made some plays on the ball — including an interception of Matthew Stafford in a victory over the Lions — that made him an intriguing prospect as a playmaker in the secondary. But the Bears need more help at safety.

“It’s more about opportunity,” Fox said. “I saw that he was a football player. I like the way he’s wired, the way he’s worked. Not to say you can’t be both. You need flexibility — big enough to cover a tight end and to be able to mature into a safety size-wise.”

The challenge for Hall at safety is in “understanding the Xs and Os,” he said. “I’ve already had a general understanding of the defense. Now it’s going even more in depth at safety, understanding what my corners are doing, where my backers are dropping to. Who’s blitzing and where my help is at.

“Football’s football at the end of the day. It’s going to come to you as long as you play fast. But knowing where you need to go and where other people need to be is most important.”

