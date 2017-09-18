Bears’ Jordan Howard: Shoulder’s good, Tarik Cohen can make me better

Jordan Howard injured his right shoulder in the first half of the Bears’ opener, but before he scored his only touchdown of the season.

One day after leaving the Bears’ second game in a sling, Howard said it was fine.

“My shoulder, I’m good, I’m good,” Howard said Monday, speaking to the media for the first time since before the season opener.

Howard had nine carries for seven yards Sunday and has totaled 59 yards on 22 carries this season.

Bears running back Jordan Howard ran for 1,313 yards last year. (AP)

“We’ve just had some struggles,” he said. “I gotta do better, gotta break more tackles, get back to my form last year.”

He’s shared time with rookie Tarik Cohen, but said the two “definitely can coexist on the field at the same time.” They were paired together against the Bucs.

“It could open up things for me because, especially when he’s on the field, they’ll be paying attention to him,” he said.

Tight end Zach Miller said communication between linemen and tight ends of combination blocks play into Howard’s success, or lack thereof. So, too, has circumstance.

“When you get down early, it’s hard to establish the run,” Miller said. “You’ve got to start throwing it. So when you get down 26 points, you’ve kind of abandon that game plan and now you’re playing catch-up the whole way.”

Injuries pile up

The Bears are concerned that inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski’s pectoral injury could be torn, the exact same injury that befell his predecessor, Jerrell Freeman, on the first play of the season.

“I’ve never seen the same injury to two guys back-to-back like that,” outside linebacker Willie Young said. “But at the end of the day, man, as tough as it is to lose a guy, this is as much an opportunity for the next man. And I don’t know where we’re going to go from here; I dunno who’s going to be the guy. …

“We’ve got a couple guys who are very versatile, I would say. But I don’t think there will be too much of a drop off.”

The Bears figure to look to Christian Jones, Jonathan Anderson or practice-squadder John Timu.

Fox offered little update to Josh Sitton’s ribs injury, suffered Sunday. Fellow guard Tom Compton left with a hip problem.

It’s clear the Bears’ injury bug didn’t leave them during the offseason.

“It started early and it’s continuing,” Miller said. “I don’t know the reason for it.”

Miller happy for Cutler

Miller texted Jay Cutler his congratulations after the former Bears quarterback won his first game with the Dolphins on Sunday.

“I never wanted him to quit playing football,” Miller said. “To see him have success and get a win out there, I was happy for him.”

