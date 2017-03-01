Bears lose RBs coach Stan Drayton to Texas

Bears running backs coach Stan Drayton is leaving for a job at the University of Texas, sources confirmed to the Sun-Times.

The Bears hired Drayton away from Ohio State two years ago, when John Fox first assembled his staff. He drew praise from Bears players and also potential ones — former Buckeyes star Ezekiel Elliott openly wanted to work with him again, and said as much during the draft process. Now, Drayton is headed to work for Tom Herman, who was hired away from Houston in late November.

Under Drayton, rookie Jordan Howard ran 252 times for 1,313 yards, the most for a Bears first-year player.

“I wouldn’t say surprised,” Drayton said in a rare interview in November. “He’s working his butt off every day. At some point these guys gotta get a small victory along the way, and I think these are just stepping stones for him for what he can be in the near future here. I’m definitely proud of how far he’s progressed to this point. But I wouldn’t say a surprise. He showed this type of production coming out of college, he doesn’t flinch on the big stage. I’m excited for him.”

Stan Drayton is leaving the Bears, where he was the running backs coach. (AP)

Before starting at Ohio State in 2012, he coached at Syracuse, Tennessee, Mississippi State and others.