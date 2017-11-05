Bears’ Mitch Trubisky reports for work — with hand-me-down car

Mitch Trubisky has already kept one promise.

When GM Ryan Pace met with the quarterback in March, he made him vow to drive his tan 1997 Toyota Camry to Halas Hall if the team drafted him.

Thursday, he pulled the car with a North Carolina vanity plate — a hand-me-down from his grandmother —into the parking lot. Friday, he’ll have his first pro practice, the first of three days of rookie minicamp at Halas Hall.

Whether the No. 2 overall pick can fulfill his promise — in the big-picture sense — won’t be determined for years. In a perfect world, the Bears want him to sit behind Mike Glennon for at least a year.

The Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall. (AP)

Trubisky’s minicamp, though, marks the first step of his suddenly under-the-microscope career.

There are real strides for him to make, even as he practices with a skeleton crew: the Bears’ other draftees, undrafted free agents, low-level returning players and a few tryout camp participants.

For one, Trubisky — wearing No. 10 — must master the basics. With the Tar Heels, he lined up in a shotgun formation more than 95 percent of the time. The team looked to the sideline for play calls; Trubisky simply had to call out the blocking plan to his offensive linemen. UNC didn’t huddle often, either.

In that sense, Friday will feel different. His ability to call a play in the huddle and line up under center — not in shotgun — will be tested.

So too will his leadership ability. Unlike OTA and mandatory minicamp practices later this offseason — where Glennon will be present — Trubisky will be the unquestioned leader of the offense for three days.

Bears coach John Fox said last month he “loved what he brings as far as a leader and a competitor.” Trubisky’s recruiter at UNC was convinced about his abilities after watching him run the second half of his own high school practice.

The Bears are hopeful those skills translate, even on the first day of work.