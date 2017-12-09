Bears place ILB Jerrell Freeman, WR Kevin White on injured reserve

Jerrell Freeman’s pectoral injury was significant, sending one of the Bears’ two defensive captains to injured reserve.

The Bears placed Freeman, who was injured Sunday, and Kevin White, who broke his shoulder, on IR. They promoted inside linebacker Jonathan Anderson and wide receiver Tanner Gentry to the 53-man roster, and signed running back Joshua Rounds and receiver Mario Alford to the practice squad. Wide receiver Rueben Randle was released from IR.

Coach John Fox acknowledged Monday that Nick Kwiatkoski would take Freeman’s place.

“He’s a good athlete,” Fox said of the second-year player. “He understands our defense a lot better. He had some good games in the preseason. I know our coaching staff is very confident in him.”

Players who go on IR are eligible to return to game action after eight weeks, but each team is capped at two.

Freeman did not meet the media after Sunday’s game because the team said he was in concussion protocol. Fox detailed his pec injury Monday.