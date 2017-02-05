Bears Q&A: On Mike Glennon’s future, the Bears’ draft and more
The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of Tuesday’s queries sent to @patrickfinley, who responds with more than 140 characters:
Do you know how hard it is to be the 15th best quarterback? Glennon would have to be better than FOUR of the following: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton, Andrew Luck, Eli Manning, Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
If Glennon can do that, then, yes, the Bears would be wise to start him in Year 2. There’d be rioting if they didn’t.
The former. GM Ryan Pace’s strategy in March — “The shotgun approach of adding a lot of players in free agency,” he said last week — meant the Bears weren’t absolutely forced to draft a cornerback or safety in the first round. I wouldn’t confuse that with the Bears being satisfied; after all, they drafted free safety Eddie Jackson in the third round.
Glennon. In the Bears’ perfect world, he’ll take every relevant snap next year.
The Bears are coming off their worst record since the implementation of the 16-game schedule. In Las Vegas, the over/under for next season is five wins. Rebuild or not, Fox needs to show positive momentum to convince the masses to be as patient as you are.
We need to cool it with the “Baby Gronk” nickname — every good white tight end is not Rob Gronkowski — but Adam Shaheen is nothing if not intriguing. The 6-6, 278-pound tight end looked like he was playing against little kids in college. At Div. II Ashland, though, were his opponents closer to little kids than they are elite NFL players? Time will tell. Pace’s selection of Shaheen in the second round is a pure upside play.
“Chicken Salad” — now that’s a nickname to rally around — was drafted to be the Bears’ “Joker,” or third-down back, a job that fits Langford and signee Benny Cunningham more than Carey. Still, Carey should be the most nervous.