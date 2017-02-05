Bears Q&A: On Mike Glennon’s future, the Bears’ draft and more

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of Tuesday’s queries sent to @patrickfinley, who responds with more than 140 characters:

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Lets say glennon has a decent year, top 15 qb do the bears pick up year two and trade him then go w Trubinsky in year 2 or will it be longer — Tom Borko (@tomborko93) May 2, 2017

Do you know how hard it is to be the 15th best quarterback? Glennon would have to be better than FOUR of the following: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton, Andrew Luck, Eli Manning, Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

If Glennon can do that, then, yes, the Bears would be wise to start him in Year 2. There’d be rioting if they didn’t.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon throws a ceremonial first pitch before a Cubs game last month. (AP)

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Do you think Pace and the brass viewed Trubiskey as too good to pass up, or was secondary considered stable enough to not take an Adams? — Brain Panera (@BrianPaneral) May 2, 2017

The former. GM Ryan Pace’s strategy in March — “The shotgun approach of adding a lot of players in free agency,” he said last week — meant the Bears weren’t absolutely forced to draft a cornerback or safety in the first round. I wouldn’t confuse that with the Bears being satisfied; after all, they drafted free safety Eddie Jackson in the third round.

@patrickfinley @suntimes Which free agent do you think will have the biggest impact on the Bears this coming season? #Bears #BearDown 🐻⬇ — Der TonMeister!!!!!! (@DerTonMeister) May 2, 2017

Glennon. In the Bears’ perfect world, he’ll take every relevant snap next year.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Why do ppl believe Fox & Co will be out after 2017? Trubisky fits Loggains scheme & considering his development I think theyd get more time — Justin Kramer (@jbkramer85) May 2, 2017

The Bears are coming off their worst record since the implementation of the 16-game schedule. In Las Vegas, the over/under for next season is five wins. Rebuild or not, Fox needs to show positive momentum to convince the masses to be as patient as you are.

@patrickfinley @adamjahns @Suntimes Outside of Trubisky who is the most intriguing Bears draft pick this year? — Alec (@TreyBizzy) May 2, 2017

We need to cool it with the “Baby Gronk” nickname — every good white tight end is not Rob Gronkowski — but Adam Shaheen is nothing if not intriguing. The 6-6, 278-pound tight end looked like he was playing against little kids in college. At Div. II Ashland, though, were his opponents closer to little kids than they are elite NFL players? Time will tell. Pace’s selection of Shaheen in the second round is a pure upside play.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Between Carey, Langford and Cohen who is the most likely to be cut come fall? — Chachi (@frankiemeyers) May 2, 2017

“Chicken Salad” — now that’s a nickname to rally around — was drafted to be the Bears’ “Joker,” or third-down back, a job that fits Langford and signee Benny Cunningham more than Carey. Still, Carey should be the most nervous.