Bears QB Jay Cutler is available on the trade market

The Bears are exploring trade options for quarterback Jay Cutler, two league sources told the Sun-Times on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington was the first to report that the Bears are “actively” looking to trade Cutler, who has been the team’s starting quarterback the past eight seasons.

It’s not surprising that the Bears are looking for a trade partners for Cutler. The Bears are generally believed to be moving on from Cutler in league circles.

One league source said that the Bears haven’t completely closed the door on a return for Cutler, but added that the team is looking at different options at quarterback.

Cutler, 33, has gone 7-13 as the Bears’ starter under coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace. The guaranteed portions of Cutler’s seven-year contract, which he signed under former GM Phil Emery, also are up.

