Bears’ Jordan Howard scores on trick, later drops likely game-winner

Jordan Howard finished Sunday’s game with 13 carries for 52 yards and the Bears’ only rushing touchdown, but will likely be remembered for the play he didn’t make in a 23-17 season-opening loss.

With 12 seconds left and the Bears down six, he dropped a pass at the left pylon. Quarterback Mike Glennon said Howard, who had offseason eye surgery to improve his pass-catching, could have leaned back into the end zone despite Falcons cornerback Robert Alford hitting him soon after the ball arrived.

Coach John Fox said Howard — who did not speak to media after the game — was “banged around a little bit” Sunday.

Howard added three catches for 14 yards and scored on a trick play.

Jordan Howard dropped a potential game winner Sunday. (AP)

With 20 seconds left in the first half, Glennon split out wide and Tarik Cohen took a shotgun snap. He handed the ball to Howard, who ran to the right — behind his newest, tallest receiver’s block — for a 4-yard touchdown.

“Next thing I know, the ball is bouncing out to me and I just tried to find a guy (to block),” Glennon said. “Surprisingly, I was able to help the play out.”