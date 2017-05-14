Bears RB Tarik ‘Big Daddy’ Cohen to doubters: ‘Turn on the tape’

Tarik Cohen noticed fewer cut-back lanes in his first week of pro practices.

“So as many 80-yard (runs) as I had in college — not going to get quite that many on this level,” he said. “But I still think I could pop out a few here and there.”

Confidence came easy for the 5-6 Cohen at the conclusion of the Bears’ three-day rookie minicamp Sunday.

“I think he views himself about 6-6,” coach John Fox said.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen works out during NFL football rookie minicamp. (AP)

The fourth-round pick’s response to those who doubt him because of his size: “Turn on the tape.” His name pronunciation; “Tuh-REEK —or ‘Big Daddy.’”

GM Ryan Pace found his North Carolina A&T tape addicting. Cohen agreed, and said he’ll miss having “like, two” 80-yard gallops every game.

“Some things shock me,” he said. “Turn on my college tape, sometimes I wonder, how did I get out of there?”

If he can make the jump from Div. I-AA to the NFL, the Bears will have a rare weapon.

He’ll line up as the Bears’ pass-catching “Joker” running back as they seek to improve from 21st in third-down percentage. Cohen wants to play like Chiefs Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill, a receiver who rushed 24 times as a rookie. He wants to return kicks.

“He had as good a four-year production I think as there was in the country, albeit at a smaller level of football,” Fox said. “I think he’s a legend around his neighborhood.”