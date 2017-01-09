Bears roster tracker: Who the team is cutting as preseason ends

The Bears have until the end of their Thursday night exhibition game to 3 p.m. Saturday to trim their roster from 88 players to the league-mandated 53.

Here’s a running total of who’s on their way out:

Friday

4:17 p.m. — Wide receiver Victor Cruz will be released, per the Bergen Record. Cruz was never able to surpass slot receiver Kendall Wright, another player the Bears signed to a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason.

The Bears cut tackle William Poehls. (AP)

3:55 p.m. — The Bears waived tight end MyCole Pruitt, who they claimed away from the Vikings last season, sources confirmed to Patrick Finley.

3:45 p.m. — The Bears will waive tackle Will Poehls, sources tell Adam L. Jahns. He worked with the first- and second-team offense at times in camp.