Bears set preseason game dates and times

The Bears set their preseason schedule Thursday, a week after naming the opponents and date ranges.

They’ll host the Broncos at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and the Browns at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

They travel to the Cardinals at 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 and the Titans at noon Aug. 27.

All four games will air on Fox 32.