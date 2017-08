Bears sign snapper Jeff Overbaugh, waive injured Patrick Scales

The Bears waived snapper Patrick Scales, who suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday’s exhibition game, and signed Jeff Overbaugh to take his place.

Overbaugh was in the Rams’ camp last preseason and practiced with the Broncos in May. He graduated from San Diego State in 2015.

Whether Overbaugh is the long-term answer remains to be seen; the Bears could look at snappers cut at the league-wide deadline Saturday.