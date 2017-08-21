Bears still waiting to make PUP decision on OLB Pernell McPhee

The Bears don’t figure to activate outside linebacker Pernell McPhee off the physically unable to perform list until at least after Sunday’s preseason game.

“I don’t think it’ll happen this week, but we’ll just kind of evaluate that as we go,” Fox said. “When he’s cleared medically, he’ll be out there.”

McPhee did not pass his physical when he reported to camp July 27 — Fox said the team found a “little irregularity” in his left knee — and had arthroscopic surgery two days later.

McPhee can attend team meetings but cannot practice until the Bears take him off the PUP list. If he’s still on the list at the end of the regular season, he’ll be forced to sit out of practice and games for at least the first six weeks.

Houston confident

Outside linebacker Lamarr Houston has “definitely come on,” Fox said, as he fights for a spot on the team. Houston is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year.

“He’s gained a lot more confidence,” Fox said. “I think you saw it in practice over the last week and a half. We’ve increased his team reps.”

His 19 snaps against the Cardinals “went very well,” Fox said.

This and that