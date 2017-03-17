Bears 03/17/2017, 11:46am

Bears sign DT John Jenkins to a 1-year deal

Patrick Finley
The Bears will sign defensive tackle John Jenkins, the team confirmed Friday.

The hulking 6-4, 346-pound Georgia alum, who played for the Saints while Bears GM Ryan Pace was in New Orleans, will get a one-year contract. He started 22 times and appeared in 27 more for the Saints, and finished last season playing two games for the Seahawks. The run-stuffer has 1 1/2 career sacks.

Jenkins figures to challenge for a backup role behind Eddie Goldman.

He was drafted by the Saints in 2013 after that pick’s rights were traded by the Bears to the Dolphins a year earlier in the Brandon Marshall trade. The Dolphins then send the pick to the Saints for, among others, the pick that became new Bears tight end Dion Sims.

