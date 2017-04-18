Bears Twitter mailbag: Where will they draft a QB? Trade back?

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of Tuesday’s queries sent to @patrickfinley, who responds with more than 140 characters:

@patrickfinley @Suntimes do you see the Bears as doing their due diligence with the QB's, or are they considering one at 3? — Mike Hendrickson (@Henry_78) April 18, 2017 North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky could be the first quarterback drafted next week. (AP)

There is no more important position in sports. If the Bears absolutely fall in love with a quarterback, they should take him third in next week’s draft. And they won’t fall in love with one without doing their homework.

But it’s Lying Season, too — the trade value of the Bears’ third pick can only benefit from a similarly smitten team thinking they might want a passer.

If GM Ryan Pace sticks to his strategy to draft the best available player, though, I don’t think he’ll take a passer third.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes How likely do you think the Bears are to trade down from the #3 pick or trade back in to the first for another pick? — Tom Meismer (@tommeismer) April 18, 2017

I think Pace is open to trading back, given the depth of the draft in positions the Bears need — safety, cornerback, tight end and defensive line. To quote the hip-hop classic Lil Yachty butchers in that Target ad, though, it takes two. What player will be available at No. 3 that would entice a team to jump up? Leonard Fournette? Mitchell Trubisky?

Getting extra picks for moving back would give the Bears ammunition should they choose to maneuver up in the draft later. If there’s a quarterback available at the end of the first round that might not be there Day 2 (DeShone Kizer? Patrick Mahomes?), then I could see them being aggressive and trading their second-rounder to move up.

Worth noting: first-round picks receive a contract with a fifth-year team option, while those taken in other rounds don’t.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Is Pace going to crush the draft like Costner in draft day? — Bear (@benthebear61) April 18, 2017

That movie is the worst.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes What positions if any do you see the Bears doubling up on in the draft? Corner? Wide receiver? Safety? — Happened In A Lyft (@HappenedInALyft) April 18, 2017

No one would blame the Bears for drafting two safeties or two cornerbacks — or, shoot, both — after they tied an NFL record by posting only 11 takeaways last season. Don’t discount defensive line — Pace took one in the third round last year and the second round in 2015 — or pass rushers, either. Getting to the quarterback is essential.

The Bears gave Willie Young a contract extension during training camp last year. If they look to reward a veteran in the same way this offseason, Hicks would be my first choice.

He posted a career year in the first season of a two-year deal, posting seven sacks and forcing two fumbles. He’ll be 28, still well within his prime, when he becomes a free agent next March.

Hicks seems more worthy of an extension than other Bears vets whose contracts expire after next season, including tight end Zach Miller, left tackle Charles Leno, defensive lineman Mitch Unrein and others.