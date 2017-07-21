Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels recovering from broken foot

Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels broke his left foot during offseason training, the team doctor confirmed Friday.

His timetable to return is six to eight weeks and is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

Dr. Terry: "We anticipate a full recovery in six to eight weeks and in time for training camp. We do not anticipate any long-term issues.” — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 21, 2017 Center Tommy Wingels broke his foot during the offseason. | Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

Wingels, a suburban Chicago native, agreed to a one-year deal with the Blackhawks on July 1. The 29 year old had seven goals and five assists for the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators last season.

The Blackhawks announced the injury on Friday.