Blackhawks getting the band back together with Oduya’s return

Up front, the Blackhawks are loaded with young talent, with rookies such as Nick Schmaltz, Ryan Hartman and Tanner Kero playing major roles.

On the back end, it’s 2015 all over again. With a little 2010 thrown in. The Hawks can only hope the results are the same.

Joel Quenneville has been tinkering with the Hawks blue line for much of the year, moving guys around and trying to find the right combinations. But Johnny Oduya’s return provides some clarity — and some familiarity — in the pairings. Once Oduya is 100 percent from the ankle injury that cost him 15 games with the Dallas Stars — he’ll arrive in Chicago later today, but won’t play Wednesday against the Penguins — and Niklas Hjalmarsson returns from an upper-body injury, the two Swedes will be back together as the Hawks’ shutdown pairing.

That also means Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook will be reunited on the top pairing, freed from the burden of facing the opponents’ top lines every night.

Johnny Oduya won't play Wednesday against the Penguins. (Sun-Times file )

“They’ll likely get the opportunity, [playing] on the defensive side of things a little more,” Quenneville said of Oduya and Hjalmarsson. “They work well together, and around the net they’re extremely capable. They kill penalties well together. That familiarity should return quickly.”

That familiarity should ease the transition for Oduya, as it did for 2010 champion Brian Campbell earlier this season, and for Andrew Ladd last year at the trade deadline. Even with all of the Hawks’ roster turnover the past couple of seasons, there are still 10 former teammates of Oduya’s in the room. And his knowledge of the Hawks’ system and style of play means he won’t need much hand-holding in the early going.

“He knows what’s expected from him, and he’s been here,” said Marcus Kruger, a close friend of Oduya’s. “He’s been successful before. We’re really excited.”

Oduya’s arrival further crowds a crowded blue line. The third pairing is likely going to be Campbell and Trevor van Riemsdyk (Michal Kempny, as a left-handed shot, might be the odd-man out). Quenneville said he’ll face some “tough decisions,” but van Riemsdyk said the Hawks defensive corps welcomed the competition.

“It’s just going to bring out the best in everyone,” van Riemsdyk said. “He’s an awesome guy and a great player. It’s exciting to get him back.”