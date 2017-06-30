Blackhawks’ options are limited as free agency opens

Here’s the bad news: This summer’s pool of NHL free agents is one of the most underwhelming in recent memory, and is sure to lead to a slew of terrible contracts handed out to mediocre players out of desperation.

Here’s the good news: The Blackhawks can’t afford them, anyway.

Free agency opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and the Hawks are not going to make a huge splash by signing, say, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk or winger Alexander Radulov. In fact, the biggest move the Hawks make might be trading away center Marcus Kruger to get them under the $75-million salary cap.

The Hawks aren’t expected to put Marian Hossa and his $5.275-million cap hit on long-term injured reserve until just after the season starts in October, which will give them the most roster flexibility during the season but will handcuff them this summer. The league has yet to approve Hossa’s LTIR eligibility, but it’s believed to be a mere formality. The Hawks still will be looking to plug a hole or two with a sneaky, affordable acquisition in free agency. Here’s a look at some of the Hawks’ possible targets:

Patrick Sharp had eight goals in 48 games in an injury-riddled 2016-17 season. (AP Photo)

Sam Gagner, center

You might remember Gagner as the Edmonton Oilers center who once posted eight points in a Feb. 2, 2012 rout of the Hawks. In fact, he’s the only player to score eight points in a game since 1989. But a year ago, Gagner was so desperate for work that he took a one-year contract worth a measly $650,000 with the Blue Jackets. He made the most of it, matching his career high of 18 goals and breaking his career high with 50 points, largely as a power-play specialist — he had eight goals and 10 assists on the power play.

Gagner would be an ideal fit in Chicago as a third-line center and a replacement for Artemi Panarin as a right-handed shot on the power play. There’s mutual interest between the Hawks and Gagner, but will his big season drive his price too high? Just two seasons ago, Gagner was making $4.8 million. The Hawks can probably offer $2 million, tops.

Patrick Sharp, left wing

It’s fun to think about Sharp slotting in on Patrick Kane’s line now that Brandon Saad’s back on the top line. But these getting-the-band-back-together moves haven’t worked out well for the Hawks. Saad, a 24-year-old just entering his prime, is the exception. But Andrew Ladd, Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya have returned to the site of their greatest triumphs to mixed results. Sharp is 35 years old, coming off a concussion-marred season in which he scored just eight goals, and is rehabbing from hip surgery. He’d undoubtedly be willing to take a Campbell-like hometown discount to come back to Chicago, but team and league sources indicate there’s a lot more interest from Sharp’s side than from the Hawks’ side.

Martin Hanzal, center

The Hawks made a push for Hanzal at the trade deadline, but lost out to the Minnesota Wild. Hanzal had 13 points in 20 games for the Wild, but had one goal and no assists in a five-game loss to St. Louis in the first round. Still, he’s a 6-6 center and one of the top faceoff men in the league. He’d be a great fit in Chicago, but the asking price is likely to be too high.

Nick Bonino, center

Bonino has won two straight Stanley Cups with the Penguins, which surely will drive up his value on the open market for championship-starved teams. He’s coming off a three-year contract that paid him $1.9 million a season — the kind of contract the Hawks could conceivably hand out — but after posting 18 goals last season, he’s due for a sizable raise.

Other possibilities

Future Hall of Famers Jaromir Jagr and Joe Thornton also are out there, but after getting blitzed by the Predators in the first round, the Hawks are looking to get younger and faster. Evanston native Tommy Wingels is a versatile forward and two-time 15-goal scorer who is coming off two down years and could be had relatively cheaply.

While it’d be nice to fill that second-line left wing spot, or the third-line center role, the Hawks’ biggest need is on defense. There aren’t many options, though. The Hawks sniffed around right-hander Michael Stone at the trade deadline, and left-hander Karl Alzner is also on the market. Both are perfectly fine top-four defensemen. But in a free-agency crop this weak, they’re going to get massively overpaid, something the Hawks simply can’t do.