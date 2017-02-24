Buehrle ‘blown away’ by White Sox honor

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mark Buehrle said he was “blown away and floored” by the White Sox’ decision to retire his number, an honor the popular left-hander is still trying to get his head around.

He’s also trying to cope with the thought of making a speech in front of big crowd when the Sox pay tribute to him before the team plays host to the Athletics on June 24.

“I’m just trying to not pass out from thinking I’ve got to get up there and do a speech,” Buehrle said. “You think I’m joking, I’m not.”

That’s Buehrle, the humble, down to earth ordinary guy who became a fan favorite by consistently performing to a high level despite having less than spectacular stuff. He hasn’t talked to media since pitching his last game for the Blue Jays at the end of the 2015 season. He went 15-8 with a 3.41 ERA and AL-best four complete games that year.

Mark Buehrle. (Getty Images)

“It’s hard to wrap your head around,” Buehrle said. “They called me a month or so ago and told me they thought about doing this and I was blown away and floored by it. It’s a great honor. It’s something you don’t really intend to happen or you don’t play for that reason. You just go out there and play.”

The Sox announced Thursday that Buehrle would be the 11th Sox player to have his number retired. Buehrle talked with reporters on a conference call Friday.

“I’ve had time to wrap my head around it and I was just thinking a little bit more now that it got released,” he said. “I’ve been joking around with friends saying my jersey is going to be up there next to Frank Thomas. I grew up watching this guy, it doesn’t seem right. It doesn’t seem like it belongs up there next to his.”

Buehrle says he hasn’t missed playing as much as he thought, probably because his family has kept him busy at his home in Missouri. Buehrle and wife Jamie have two children and four dogs.

“I pretty made my mind up three years ago, maybe four years ago — I knew I was done, that I didn’t have the drive any more,” Buehrle said. “A big part of it was missing the family, they weren’t up in Toronto the whole season and I think that just kind of drained on me. The reason I didn’t say anything, I didn’t want all the attention. I’ve always told people I was a young guy that came into the big leagues unknown. Kind of snuck into the big leagues and I wanted to kind of sneak my way out. That’s why I haven’t said anything, I haven’t talked to anybody, I just kind of let it go.

“Hopefully one day it just kind of got forgotten and five years down the road, where’s that Buehrle guy, is he still around? That’s why I really haven’t said much. But I pretty much knew I was done a while ago. Time to come home and be a dad.”

Buehrle joins Nellie Fox, Harold Baines, Luke Appling, Minnie Minoso, Luis Aparicio, Paul Konerko, Ted Lyons, Billy Pierce, Frank Thomas, Carlton Fisk and Jackie Robinson on the list of retired Sox numbers.

“I’m going to be up there with all those numbers and it doesn’t seem right, like that’s where I belong,” Buehrle said. “I just did what I was supposed to do, had fun with it and lived every day like it was my last. Now my number is going to be up there. I haven’t really soaked everything in. It just doesn’t make sense right now.”