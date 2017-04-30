Bulls front office needs to pick a lane so recruiting can begin

The list of potential free agents is eye-catching.

Christmas in July, really.

Steph Curry, Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward, Chris Paul, Paul Millsap …

And not just NBA A-listers, either. There’s role players galore. Need shooting? How about a J.J. Redick. Want a better back-up point guard? Meet Shaun Livingston.

The good news for the Bulls’ front office is Dwyane Wade’s contact list runs deep.

Not only is Jimmy Butler all for recruiting, but Wade has proven to be a master of it. His finest piece of art is still hanging down on South Beach in the form of two championship banners.

It was Wade, along with LeBron James and Chris Bosh, who played the ultimate recruiting game, bringing a Heat franchise four straight visits to the NBA Finals.

“It happened at a time in Miami where it just so happened one of my good friends [James] is one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball on the planet,’’ Wade said. “And something great happened out of it. That was then. This is now. It’s a different time.’’

At 35, it is for Wade. But if he hears what he wants to hear in the next month from general manager Gar Forman and John Paxson, the veteran is all for picking up the phone and getting at it again.

The way Wade sees it, however, is give him something to sell.

“It’s all about the picture that’s presented to everyone here and what the goal and future is gonna look like,’’ Wade said. “It’s not just about, ‘Oh we have Dwyane’. Dwyane ain’t gonna play that much longer, not forever. So it’s a different time, a different situation.

“Yeah, if I feel that’s the direction we’re going and the way I would want a guy to come. When I did that the first time, it was, ‘Let’s win championships.’ I don’t want to tell someone to come here just to come here because I need a friend. If you feel that the team is put in position that that one person or two people would take you to that next level, then I would make that call. But I’m not making that call just to be making a call.’’

Butler is in a similar boat.

Although, the three-time All-Star has admittedly already been talking to potential free agents as far back as last summer with Team USA and then again at the All-Star Game, Butler first wants clarity from his front office so he has a reason to sell the Bulls brand.

Both players want Rondo back unless there’s a bigger-name free agent willing to make the jump, and both see that besides James’ Cleveland Cavaliers, the Eastern Conference allows a No. 8 seed this season to jump into the top four with the right pieces.

But like Wade, Butler wants clarity on a direction.

A Bulls front office source told the Sun-Times on Friday that they’ve already been in contact with Butler about a private meeting, and the focus of that meeting will be a commitment to Butler that has been sorely lacking.

Until then, however, it remains a waiting game.

“We’re all speculating on what they should do but none of us are in that seat, that position,’’ Wade said. “Until I am, if I am one day, I will not speculate on what they have to do or what they should do. They do what they feel is right. Sometimes it’s a home run, sometimes it’s a bunt, sometime you strike out. It’s just the nature of the beast.’’