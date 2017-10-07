Bulls guard Kris Dunn out for remainder of Summer League

The Bulls newly acquired guard Kris Dunn will miss the remainder of Summer League after flying home to attend to a family issue.

Dunn, Zach LaVine and seventh overall pick Lauri Markkanen were acquired in June on draft night by the Bulls from the Timberwolves in exchange for Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick. Dunn, who is competing for the starting point guard role, averaged 3.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game last season for the Timberwolves. He had 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting in Saturday’s Summer League loss against the Mavericks.

Paul Zipser will also miss Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks after injuring his ankle Saturday.