Basketball 03/21/2017, 09:10pm

Bulls’ Lopez, Raptors’ Ibaka each ejected after brawl

Sun-Times Staff
email

During the third quarter of the Bulls’ brutal game against the Raptors on Tuesday night in Toronto, a decent brawl — by NBA standards — erupted.

Waiting for a rebound, the Bulls’ Robin Lopez bumped into the Raptors’ Serge Ibaka, sparking trouble. After a few shoves, each big man threw a punch, with Ibaka leaving a nasty red mark on the side of Lopez’s face.

After both teams spilled onto the court to break things up, Lopez and Ibaka were each ejected.

The Bulls went on to blow a late, 15-point fourth-quarter lead, losing 122-120 in overtime.

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) lands a strike on Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) during a scuffle during second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

# bulls Robin Lopez Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Bulls’ Lopez, Raptors’ Ibaka each ejected after brawl – Chicago Sun-Times
Cubs rookie Albert Almora Jr. looks ready for impact role
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies at age 77
Bears sign returner/running back Benny Cunningham – Chicago Sun-Times

Stories from around the web you may like