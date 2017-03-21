Bulls’ Lopez, Raptors’ Ibaka each ejected after brawl

During the third quarter of the Bulls’ brutal game against the Raptors on Tuesday night in Toronto, a decent brawl — by NBA standards — erupted.

Waiting for a rebound, the Bulls’ Robin Lopez bumped into the Raptors’ Serge Ibaka, sparking trouble. After a few shoves, each big man threw a punch, with Ibaka leaving a nasty red mark on the side of Lopez’s face.

After both teams spilled onto the court to break things up, Lopez and Ibaka were each ejected.

The Bulls went on to blow a late, 15-point fourth-quarter lead, losing 122-120 in overtime.

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) lands a strike on Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) during a scuffle during second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)