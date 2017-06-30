Bulls waive Rajon Rondo, now just have one ‘alpha’ left

Two “alphas’’ down, one to go.

As reported by the Sun-Times last week when the Bulls decided to go the rebuild route on draft night, the team made it official on Friday, announcing that they waived veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, ending the year-long roller coaster ride for the 31-year-old since he was first signed last July.

The team had the decision to either keep Rondo and pay him $13.4 million for the 2017-18 season or buy him out for $3 million, making him eligible for free agency starting on July 1.

It became an easy path to travel down once the Bulls pulled the trigger on their biggest “alpha,’’ trading Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves for guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine, as well as a swapping of picks.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a time out in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 12, 2017 in New York City.

The move meant Dwyane Wade was the last “alpha’’ standing, but for how long?

Wade picked up his player option for $23.8 million last week, but multiple sources have told the Sun-Times that he will be asking for a buyout.

Asking and receiving will be two very different scenarios, however, especially since VP of basketball operations John Paxson insisted on Tuesday, “a buyout has not been broached, [but] I will say this, in this type of scenario it would have to benefit us.’’

While what happens to Wade is still to be determined, the idea of Rondo, Butler and Wade making an impact in the Eastern Conference is now a closed chapter.

Coincidentally, it was Rondo who coined the phrase “Three Alphas’’ last summer, referring to himself and Wade joining Butler in Chicago.

But his stay quickly turned bumpy, as Fred Hoiberg benched Rondo by late December, telling the guard that he was playing “too slow.’’

Rondo went from starter to a DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision overnight, as the team looked to first trade Rondo back in January.

However, he quickly regained traction with the team when he ripped both Wade and Butler in an Instagram post, after the two veterans publicly called out the effort and heart of their teammates.

Then after Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams stumbled in holding down the starting point guard spot, and Cameron Payne – acquired at the trade deadline – proved to be a disaster, the Bulls were forced to lean back on Rondo down the stretch.

Along with Butler, he not only helped secure a playoff spot, but was key in putting the top-seeded Celtics on the ropes in their best-of-seven first-round series, winning the first two games in Boston Garden.

The upset was not to be, as a broken right thumb and injured wrist sidelined Rondo for the remainder of the playoffs, and the Bulls were swept in all four games without him.

“There’s a really good chance that we bring Rajon back and for these reasons,’’ Paxson said at the end of the season. “As we get younger, it’s still really important to have quality veterans around your young players. To a man, our young people loved Rajon. He was great in the locker room. He was great off the court with these guys.’’

Obviously, the organizational change of direction altered Paxson’s plans, and Rondo was waived after appearing in 69 games, while averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

The team also announced that guard Isaiah Canaan was waived after one season.