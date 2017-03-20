Cameron Payne sent to D-League as Bulls prepare for stretch run

It’s looking like the Bulls, who have 12 games left in their regular-season campaign, could soldier on without Cameron Payne.

They will start an important week in Toronto Tuesday night without Payne, who’s being consigned to their Windy City Bulls D-League team for at least a few days.

Payne, acquired from the Thunder on Feb. 23, has missed the last three games with a troubling, surgically-repaired sore foot.

“We’re going to send Cam down to the D League,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said after pracice Monday. “He’s going to practice this afternoon and then he’ll play in tomorrow’s game. And then the plan is to see how things go with the game, practice with Windy City again on Wednesday and then play in the game on Thursday as well.’’

How much of this is a rehab, and how much is a reassignment in which Payne, who hasn’t dazzled in Chicago, needs to state his NBA credentials? The evidence leans heavily toward the latter.

In nine games with the Bulls since the trade that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City, Payne has underwhelmed, averaging six points and 1.7 assists in 15 minutes a game. Overall, it has hardly been the stuff of a point guard of the future.

The thing is, the Bulls can’t wait.

One game out of the final Eastern Conference playoff slot, Hoiberg and his players are focused on making the most of their final dozen games despite the struggles of Payne and the loss of Dwyane Wade to an elbow injury.

The Bulls’ four games in the next six days will tell a lot. They begin with the trip to fourth-place Toronto, a team the Bulls have beaten a boggling 11 straight times.

Two of the Bulls’ next three games after that are against the Pistons and the Bucks, who are just a couple of games ahead of them in the jockeying for the final playoff berths. In other words, by Sunday, the Bulls’ post-season prospects probably will have taken a serious turn for better or worse.

Restless fans might not be interested in a team that’s not likely to stick around in the playoffs even if it gets there. But that goal matters to the players.

“It would mean a lot [to make the playoffs],’’ Michael Carter-Williams said. “We’re definitely not in panic mode. We’re more hungry than ever. We go into each game trying to win. Now it’s crunch time, so we’re really biting at the bullet. We’re just going out and giving it our all each night.

Hoiberg seems more burdened than excited about the effort to try and salvage something.

Asked if he was having any fun at all, he began with a terse, “No,’’ then added, “You just try to go out there and have good practices. This is the first time in almost three weeks where we’ve had two [open] days—a day [off] to give the guys an opportunity to catch their breath, and then bounce back with a good practice. [We had] a spirited practice. You hope that carries over to the game, not only [Tuesday], but the remainder of our stretch with 12 to go.’’

Is it stressful?

“No, you can’t look at it that way,’’ Hoiberg said, pointing to the positives of the Bulls’ last two games. “It’s all about the preparation. It’s about buying in. It’s about doing the little things. [In] our second half against Washington, we did a much better job. In the Utah game, [from] the middle of the first quarter, when he had a double-digit deficit all the way through the fourth, we were pretty darn good. You take those things that you do well and you try to build on it.’’

Follow me on Twitter @HerbGould and at TMGcollegesports.com