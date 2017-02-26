Carlos Rodon continues on slow, steady pace

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was the second day of the Cactus League schedule, and Carlos Rodon still hadn’t pitched off a mound this spring. All in good time, the left-hander said. There’s no cause for concern, he insists.

The White Sox are bringing him along slowly this spring with the intent of keeping him strong to the finish of a hoped-for 200-inning season. Again, he said he’s healthy — and is convincing in saying so — but he gets why there might be cause for concern.

“Yeah, I get it. I totally understand,” Rodon said Sunday. “No, we’re good. We’re all good. You guys have nothing to worry about. I’m not worried so you guys shouldn’t be worried, either.”

Rodon is still in a long-toss phase of his throwing plan, saying he feels “very good.”

Carlos Rodon poses on White Sox Photo Day last week. (Getty Images)

“We’re just trying to get it stretched out more,” Rodon said. “Take a couple more and I think next week we’ll get on a mound.

“We’re in no rush. We have time. All of this is to be ready for a long season and a bigger workload. That’s what it’s for.”

The Sox were set to host the Colorado Rockies at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, with left-hander Jose Quintana making the start. Quintana, who has prepared to pitch the opening game for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, will start for the Sox. Here is manager Rick Renteria’s lineup (2:05 p.m, 890-AM, whitesox.com):

Everth Cabrera 3B, Leury Garcia 2B, Tyler Saladino SS, Cody Ashe 3, Willy Garcia RF, Nicky Delmonico DH, Courtney Hawkins LF, Omar Narvaez C, Jacob May CF, Jose Quintana P.