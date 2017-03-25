Carlos Rodon to get second opinion Monday

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carlos Rodon said the tightness he is feeling in his upper left bicep is “concerning,” but the 24-year-old left-hander said the clean MRI he had done Friday was “reassuring.”

Rodon will get a second opinion on Monday from Los Angeles-based Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Rodon was scratched from making his second Cactus League start Friday, and general manager Rick Hahn said the Sox will be cautious with the former No. 3 overall draft pick. Starting the season on the disabled list is all but certain.

“It just felt like a lot of tightness,” Rodon said Saturday. “I could lift my arm above my head and throw with something on it, but not with the normal stuff I usually have. That’s why I was a little concerned. But I guess I could kind of tell. I’m not a doctor but you know your body. It’s your body so you know it the best. It didn’t feel like anything was damaged, to me at least.

Carlos Rodon throws during the first inning against the Royals May 28, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP)

“But it was good to know nothing was really messed up in there.”

Rodon pointed to the upper biceps area of concern, near the shoulder. All seemed well after he pitched four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk against the Angels Sunday.

“I felt good up on the mound,” he said. “Then Day 4 (Thursday) it didn’t feel normal. I couldn’t really get on it like I usually do the day before I pitch. It just wasn’t feeling right.

“That’s your tool. It’s concerning. But that’s why you go get those things checked out and make sure everything is OK. That’s what we did.”

Rodon dealt with arm fatigue during one stretch last season, Hahn said, but finished strong. He started behind everyone else this spring and didn’t pitch in a game till last Sunday.

Then this setback, which Hahn called “ironic” considering the Sox’ cautious plan of action and their history of keeping pitchers healthy.

“Just trying to be healthy, man,” Rodon said. “You don’t want to go the start of the season and be behind the best guys. You are a tick down from the best guys in the world. It’s not fun pitching when you are not feeling too good. I want to be 100 percent when I’m out there. That gives our team the best chance of winning.”