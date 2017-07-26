Cavs set the record straight: Rose is an ‘off-the-bench point guard’

Cleveland Cavaliers confirm that Derrick Rose will be an "off the bench point guard." | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman set the record straight once and for all Wednesday about what Derrick Rose’s role will be with his new team.

Altman said Rose is a “great off-the-bench point guard.”

Altman also refused to get into details regarding reports of Kyrie Irving putting in a request to be traded.

Rose signed a one-year contract at the veteran’s minimum of $2.1 million with the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

At 22 years old, he was the youngest player ever to win the league’s MVP award in 2011. But four knee surgeries, two teams and six years later, the chance to hit the refresh button and compete for an NBA title was appealing to Rose, Altman said.

“He wanted to come to a place to play with good players and be playing in meaningful games,” Altman said in a press conference Wednesday. “He came here for opportunity to win.”

Last season, Rose averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists per game for the New York Knicks.

LeBron James welcomed Rose with open arms. He sent out a tweet Monday, saying “Let’s Rock G!” with multiple rose emojis. James also invited Rose to workout with him in Las Vegas, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes. The two former MVPs could have their first workout session together as early as Wednesday.

James has been vacationing and working out in Las Vegas for the past few days, according to ESPN.

